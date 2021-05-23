Graypoint LLC Sells 497 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

