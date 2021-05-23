Graypoint LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $60.50. 1,073,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

