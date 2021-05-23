Graypoint LLC Purchases 202,810 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 514.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,810 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,589,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928,379. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79.

