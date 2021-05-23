Graypoint LLC Buys 119,487 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 404.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

