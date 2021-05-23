Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.29.

GRAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

