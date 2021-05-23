GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $58,281.69 and $24.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00399992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00192675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00848528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,718,453 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

