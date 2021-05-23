Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Hits $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $1.26 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00063218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00893026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

