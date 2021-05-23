Gordon Haskett Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to “Buy”

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

