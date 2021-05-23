GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

GDRX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.13. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 195,108 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.