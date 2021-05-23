Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Specifically, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,816 shares of company stock worth $642,874 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

