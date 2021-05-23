Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 243,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,848. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52.

