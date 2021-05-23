Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,433. Globant has a 12 month low of $130.92 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

