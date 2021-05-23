Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 2,026,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

