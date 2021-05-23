Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 372,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,354. The stock has a market cap of $877.81 million, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

