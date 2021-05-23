Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GAIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 85,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $456.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

