Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 665,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,955,000 after purchasing an additional 252,298 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

