GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $716.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 873,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,563. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 178.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

