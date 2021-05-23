Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

ETR:GXI opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €73.30 ($86.24) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

