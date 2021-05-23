Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,368.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 0.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,153. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.