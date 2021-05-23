Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $24,177,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $456.88. The stock had a trading volume of 227,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,847. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

