GenesisX Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $75,922.43 and $109.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

