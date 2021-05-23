General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,090,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,531,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,007,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after acquiring an additional 275,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,463. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.