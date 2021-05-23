GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 10.1% on Friday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $115.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GDS traded as low as $71.17 and last traded at $71.25. 5,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,247,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GDS by 126.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GDS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $3,251,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

