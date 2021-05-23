GAPS (GAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $225.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $225.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,075.58 or 1.00097522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000134 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004185 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

