GAMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $143,451.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $143,451.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00762266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00075992 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

