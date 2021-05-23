Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Up 1%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.63. 37,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 100,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on GALXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.