FY2025 Earnings Estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 8.25%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

