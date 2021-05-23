FY2021 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Reduced by Analyst

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CorMedix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

