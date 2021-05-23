FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.90 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $2,344,315. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 24,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,946. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.