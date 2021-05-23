Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $84,802.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $84,802.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 529,266,364 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

