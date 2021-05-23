FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

