Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

