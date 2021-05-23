Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,786.75 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 61% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $13,786.75 and approximately $71,774.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00776825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00077049 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

