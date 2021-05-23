Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

Fisker stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 10,630,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,672,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.95. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

