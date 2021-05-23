First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.14.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 650.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

