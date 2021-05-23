First National Trust Co Sells 352 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. 2,578,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.