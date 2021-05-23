First National Trust Co Sells 2,149 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.