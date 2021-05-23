First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

CASY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.45. The company had a trading volume of 195,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,205. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

