First National Bank of Omaha Sells 270 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $127.35. 193,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

