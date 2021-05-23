First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,853 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.11% of Unitil worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $41,989,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 670,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,690,000 after buying an additional 28,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unitil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 329,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

