First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,512 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

