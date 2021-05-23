First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,321 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.