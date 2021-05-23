First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

TPL traded down $10.00 on Friday, hitting $1,540.00. 58,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,600.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,086.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 260 shares of company stock valued at $414,006 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

