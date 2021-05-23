First National Bank of Omaha Buys 27,134 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Insiders sold 22,269 shares of company stock worth $993,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 299,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.