First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 12,720 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 327,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,579 shares of company stock worth $3,686,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.