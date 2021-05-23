Firo (FIRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.52 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Firo has a total market capitalization of $72.37 million and $6.52 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00017436 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.78 or 0.06082250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.01591575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00413159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00150373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00657165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00428546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007226 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,892,663 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.