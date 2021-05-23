FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,537,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,957. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

