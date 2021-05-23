Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$40,832.26 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,005,864.80.

Gregory Palaschuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.05.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

