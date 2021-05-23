Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,848 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.43. 1,618,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,384. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

