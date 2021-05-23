Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,083 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 654,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.